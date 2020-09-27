Charles Thomas (Chuck) Benzing died peacefully at the age of 84 on Sept. 23,2020. Chuck will be remembered with love by his wife of 55 years, Donna (Little), his son Mark and Beth Leitner, daughter Joanna and Tom Hiebler, daughter Meredith and Derek Blottenberger, brother Edward Benzing of Manchester, CT, and grandchildren Rachel, Benjamin, Darcy, Ryan and Weston. Due to Coronavirus graveside services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. For those wishing to commemorate Chuck donations are suggested to The League for People with Disabilities/Camp Greentop. www.leagueforpeople.org