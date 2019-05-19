|
On May 17, 2019, Charles C. Tirschman; beloved husband of Lillian M. Tirschman (nee DeLuca). Dear brother of the late Albert Tirschman. Loving brother in law of Gloria and Joe Pente. Charles is also survived by his beloved Bella, other relatives and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent De Paul/St. Rita's 6736 Youngstown Avenue Dundalk, Maryland 21222 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019