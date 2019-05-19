Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tirschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Tirschman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Tirschman Notice
On May 17, 2019, Charles C. Tirschman; beloved husband of Lillian M. Tirschman (nee DeLuca). Dear brother of the late Albert Tirschman. Loving brother in law of Gloria and Joe Pente. Charles is also survived by his beloved Bella, other relatives and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Vincent De Paul/St. Rita's 6736 Youngstown Avenue Dundalk, Maryland 21222 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now