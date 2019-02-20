Charles W. Pugh went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late David Pugh & Lucille Powell, and devoted friend of Doug Farrow and his wife, Lynn, and their sons, Brady Charles and Brooks Farrow.Mr. Pugh received a Master's Degree from American University and a Master's Degree in Liberal and Professional Studies from Towson University. He had a successful career of public service in Baltimore City government. Following that career, Mr. Pugh taught at Archbishop Curley High School, Towson University, and Goucher College. During his long and respected teaching career, he influenced the lives of hundreds of students. Mr. Pugh was also a long-time member of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. Friends may call at the Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at Beltway Exit 26) on Friday, February 22nd, from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23rd, at 10 am in the Lady Chapel of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 North Charles Street. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary