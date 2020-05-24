Our Condolences to the family of Charles Wagandt ll, over 35 years he was as a founding member of the Friends of Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum.
He will truly be remembered as a dear Friend and supporter of this beautiful Park and Museum.
Cynthia T.deJesus, President Friends of Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum,Inc.
On May 21, 2020, Charles Lewis Wagandt, II, beloved husband of Mary Jo Trogdon Wagandt; devoted father of Marianne Wagandt, Charles Wagandt, III and his wife Lauren, and James Wagandt and his wife Carrie; loving grandfather of Molly, age 6, and Charles, IV "Chase", age 3.
Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Patapsco Valley/Heritage Greenway at https://patapsco.org/ or Benjamin Banneker Historical Park at https://friendsofbenjaminbanneker.com/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.