Charles Wagandt II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 21, 2020, Charles Lewis Wagandt, II, beloved husband of Mary Jo Trogdon Wagandt; devoted father of Marianne Wagandt, Charles Wagandt, III and his wife Lauren, and James Wagandt and his wife Carrie; loving grandfather of Molly, age 6, and Charles, IV "Chase", age 3.

Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Patapsco Valley/Heritage Greenway at https://patapsco.org/ or Benjamin Banneker Historical Park at https://friendsofbenjaminbanneker.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Our Condolences to the family of Charles Wagandt ll, over 35 years he was as a founding member of the Friends of Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum.
He will truly be remembered as a dear Friend and supporter of this beautiful Park and Museum.
Cynthia T.deJesus, President Friends of Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum,Inc.
Cynthia deJesus
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved