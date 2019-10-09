Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St.John's Episcopal Church
9120 Frederick Rd.
Ellicott City, MD
Charles Walter


1932 - 2019
Charles Walter Notice
Charles Edward "Ed" Walter, 87, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley. Born August 15, 1932 In Frederick, Md. to William Raymond & Kathryn Measell Walter.

Predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Mary Cate Jones Walter. He is survived by his son W. Barton Walter and wife Lynn Walter; Daughter Kathryn Ciambruschini and husband Pat Ciambruschini; 3 grand-daughters and 3 great -grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 12 at 11 am in St.John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel, PA. www.marzullofuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
