Charles Edward "Ed" Walter, 87, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley. Born August 15, 1932 In Frederick, Md. to William Raymond & Kathryn Measell Walter.
Predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Mary Cate Jones Walter. He is survived by his son W. Barton Walter and wife Lynn Walter; Daughter Kathryn Ciambruschini and husband Pat Ciambruschini; 3 grand-daughters and 3 great -grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 12 at 11 am in St.John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel, PA. www.marzullofuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019