On June 6, 2020 Charles Reed Whaley, Jr., born in Everson, PA, passed away at the age of 92, beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Trivett) and Eileen (nee Jones, who predeceased him in 1990). He was the devoted father of Susan Whaley, Gary Whaley and Cathy Wyatt; loving grandfather of Kellie Sue (predeceased him in 2011) and Dave Whaley and John, Beth and Andrew Wyatt; loving great grandfather of Hunter (predeceased him in 2018), Gavin and Abbie; and brother of Doris Hartmann.He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 40 years, was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, fisherman, enjoyed his friends at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, PA and a former member of Perry Hall Baptist Church. Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, 7401 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 pm (visiting is limited to 25 people or less at any one time, including family members, masks are required). Service and interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery at 2 pm, (10 people allowed under tent masked, 6' apart, others may be in nearby area masked and 6' apart). Those desiring to may send donations (in lieu of flowers) to either Perry Hall Baptist Church, 3919 Schroeder Ave., Perry Hall, MD 21128 or Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202-4705.