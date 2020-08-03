1/1
Charles "Gardiner" White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Gardiner" White of Brouge, PA: loving son of H.S. Taylor White III and the late Elizabeth Rich White died unexpectedly on July 17, 2020 at the age of 55. Gardiner was survived by his beloved wife Stephanie Hunter White his father H.S. Taylor White III, siblings H.S. Taylor White IV, Ridgely W. White, Wilhelmine W. Kyger and many nieces and nephews. Gardiner was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Services have been put on hold at this time.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

The Jemicy School - 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

York, SPCA - 2159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved