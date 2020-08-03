Charles "Gardiner" White of Brouge, PA: loving son of H.S. Taylor White III and the late Elizabeth Rich White died unexpectedly on July 17, 2020 at the age of 55. Gardiner was survived by his beloved wife Stephanie Hunter White his father H.S. Taylor White III, siblings H.S. Taylor White IV, Ridgely W. White, Wilhelmine W. Kyger and many nieces and nephews. Gardiner was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.



Services have been put on hold at this time.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:



The Jemicy School - 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117



York, SPCA - 2159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406



