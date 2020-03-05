Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church
10600 Shaker Dr.
Columbia, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church
10600 Shaker Dr.
Columbia, MD
Charles William Ridgeway


1943 - 2020
Charles William Ridgeway Notice
Charles (Chuck) William Ridgeway, son of the late Charles Orion Ridgeway and Blanche Mildred Welker Ridgeway, was born on December 19, 1943 in Cumberland, Maryland. Chuck passed away on February 27, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma and liver disease.

Chuck taught Art in the Maryland public school system for over 31 years. In Howard County, he taught at Wilde Lake and Harpers Choice Middle Schools in Columbia, Maryland.

Chuck was very involved with the Masons, Boy Scouts, DeMolay, Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church, AARP and retired teacher's groups.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Elizabeth Gordon Ridgeway and his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Heather and Alec Yeo and their children, Mason, Aiden and Delaney of Mount Airy, Maryland; Heidi and Carl Diliberto and their children Vincent and Benjamin of Eldersburg, Maryland; Joshua Ridgeway and his children Travis and Carter of Eldersburg, Maryland.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Community Foundation of Howard County, Charles Ridgeway Memorial Fund, 10440 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 230, Columbia, MD 21044, or contributions may be made online at https://cfhoco.org/donate

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Eldersburg where a Masonic service will be held during the evening visitation.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the start of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church, 10600 Shaker Dr., Columbia, MD 21046 with a reception to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
