On July 16, 2020 Charles William Supik passed away. He was the beloved son of the late Edward A. Supik, Sr. and Elsie Supik; devoted husband of Margaret Supik; loving father of Howard Supik and his wife Liliana, Carla Supik, and the late Edward Supik; dear step-father of Ellen Dees and her husband Min Chang, James H. Dees and his wife Alison, and Peggy Dees and her husband Louis Panlilio; cherished grandfather of Sarah Supik, Nikki Supik, Timothy Supik, Joel Supik, Olivia Chang, Audrey Chang, Leland Dees, James Dees, Finley Anne Dees, Lucy Dees, Owen Panlilio, Nora Panlilio, the late Joseph Dees, and their families; loving brother of Paul C. Supik and his late wife JoAnn, Elizabeth C. Hale and her late husband Randal, Edward A. Supik, Jr. and his wife Linda, Mark D. Supik and his wife Nancy, and Jane C. Craven and her husband George.



A Memorial Mass will held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 10:00 a.m., at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charles's name to the Czech and Slovak Heritage Assn., PO Box 202061 Baltimore, MD 21284, or to Lewy Body Dementia Assn., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW Lilburn, GA 30047, or to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2111 Ashland Ave. Baltimore, MD 21205.



