1/
Charles William Supik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 16, 2020 Charles William Supik passed away. He was the beloved son of the late Edward A. Supik, Sr. and Elsie Supik; devoted husband of Margaret Supik; loving father of Howard Supik and his wife Liliana, Carla Supik, and the late Edward Supik; dear step-father of Ellen Dees and her husband Min Chang, James H. Dees and his wife Alison, and Peggy Dees and her husband Louis Panlilio; cherished grandfather of Sarah Supik, Nikki Supik, Timothy Supik, Joel Supik, Olivia Chang, Audrey Chang, Leland Dees, James Dees, Finley Anne Dees, Lucy Dees, Owen Panlilio, Nora Panlilio, the late Joseph Dees, and their families; loving brother of Paul C. Supik and his late wife JoAnn, Elizabeth C. Hale and her late husband Randal, Edward A. Supik, Jr. and his wife Linda, Mark D. Supik and his wife Nancy, and Jane C. Craven and her husband George.

A Memorial Mass will held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 10:00 a.m., at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Charles's name to the Czech and Slovak Heritage Assn., PO Box 202061 Baltimore, MD 21284, or to Lewy Body Dementia Assn., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW Lilburn, GA 30047, or to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2111 Ashland Ave. Baltimore, MD 21205.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved