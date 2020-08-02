On Thursday July 2, 2020 Charles "Wayne" Wilson beloved husband of Lynne (nee Oldewurtel) passed away at age 69 after a battle with cancer, at his home in The Villages, FL where he has lived since 2014. Wayne is survived by his wife Lynne, brother Gary, sister Linda Wright (Danny), and four nieces and nephews.



The son of Stanley and Martha (Pieczynska) Wilson, Wayne was raised in the Govans neighborhood of Baltimore and attended Poly High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served as a medic in South Korea and later Germany, being discharged in 1971. Wayne served his community first as a Baltimore City Police officer and later moved to the University MD Downtown PD from which he retired in 2005 with the rank of Sergeant.



In 1983 Wayne and a fellow UMD officer witnessed a BPD van get hit, turn over and burst into flames. He and his fellow officer managed to pull a trapped BPD officer from the burning van moving him and the other injured officer to safety before the ammunition and gas canisters in the van could explode, thus saving their lives. He received a commendation and award for his quick actions.



An avid softball player, Wayne played competitively until his diagnosis in early March. Known to many friends as Will, he will be missed by all that knew him and loved his quick one liners, deep laugh and warm and friendly smile.



Donations in Wayne's name can be made to BARCS.



