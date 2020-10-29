Charles Anthony "Tony" Yount passed away peacefully October 23, 2020. Tony lives on through his wife Peggy, his son Andy, his two grandchildren Elwyn and Julian, as well as his sister-in-law Ginny and nephew Wes. He was born in Takoma Park on November 12, 1942, the son of Charles and Lolita. He served three years in the US Army (Vietnam War) and then attended U of M where he met Peggy, they married, and moved to Columbia. Tony received a BS at Maryland and an MS in Administration at Bowie State. He spent his career as the Principal of several Howard County schools and he will be remembered by all the children with whom he worked. His love, creativity and unique way with kids will continue. Some accomplishments include: Outstanding Educator Award, Life time member of PTA, 7th US Army Officer Corps, MSYSA Soccer Commissioner, Shakespeare Director- Sandymount and Folger's Theatre. He spent countless hours on soccer and baseball fields, coaching kids from high school to travel teams. He loved his country, family and grandchildren. A small celebration of Tony's life will be held in the near future, followed by an interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Going Home Cremation Service.



