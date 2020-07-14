Charlie Allen, 83, (2/26/1937-7/11/2020) of Baltimore, MD, Rehoboth Beach DE, and Key West, FL. Born in Oella, MD, he was the first son of Walter (Reds) Allen and Anna Frey Allen, and was married to the late Eileen King in 1958. He is survived by siblings Jerry Allen, of PA and Bernie Allen, of DE. Charlie and Eileen's children: Wendy Allen (Mike Boehme), Stacey French (John), and Chuck Allen. His grandchildren: Alicia Dobson, Steven French (Sara), Laura Woelfel (Derek), Charles French, Trae Allen (Maria) and Skylan Allen (Leana). His great grandchildren: Henry French, Hazel Woelfel and Austin Allen. Also survived by sister-in-law Anne Allen, nephew, 2 nieces and their families.



Charlie was raised in Ellicott City, MD and attended St. Paul's school, and Mt. St. Joseph High School. He graduated from Towson State College (now Towson University). In 1959, he was awarded a master's degree from Loyola College, and later, earned a Doctor of English Education degree from Temple University.



Charlie worked in the Baltimore City Public Schools for 34 years as a teacher of English, department head, Supervisor of English K-12, and central office administrator. Additionally, he was involved with the National Council of Teachers of English and was a consultant for the National Association of Secondary School Principals, work which led him to be Director of the Maryland Assessment Center program for the Maryland Department of Education. He also taught in the Johns Hopkins Evening School for many years.



In retirement, Charlie continued his consulting work , but also spent five years as a tour guide at the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West. However, his real passion was theater, especially musicals. He bragged endlessly about seeing A Chorus Line 17 times, and Jacque Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris 19 times. He was always ready to see another play or musical, whenever time and funds were available. In Baltimore, he attended the Morris Mechanic Theater and Center Stage regularly. Whenever possible, he went off to Broadway and London. When he settled in Key West, he became a subscriber at the Waterfront Playhouse where he served for two years on the Board. For 11 years, he worked as the Box Office Manager at the Tennessee Williams Theatre. For the past few years, he served on the Board of the Fringe Theater where he attended every show-at least once. He also frequented the Red Barn Theater and performances at the studios of Key West.



In lieu of a contribution, Charlie requests that you go see a show in his memory. A Celebration of Life will be announced at at later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store