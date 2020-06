On June 21, 2020, Charlie R. Faison, he is survived by his loving wife Anna Belle, children and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25,2020 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Howell Funeral Home 4600 Liberty Heights Ave. Due to Covid-19 the funeral services and interment are private and is for family only. For inquiries: 410-664-4800.



