Charlie Temple, age 68, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 23, 2019 at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation in Bel Air, MD. Born in Harford County, MD, he was the son of Harold B. and Elizabeth A. (Gorsuch) Temple. He enjoyed going out and having a good time and drinking a beer. He loved playing bingo, cards, going to car shows, and family dinners where he could spend time with family.Mr. Temple is survived by two brothers, Harold B. Temple, Jr. of Pylesville and his wife, Nora and David L. Temple of Aberdeen; sister, Paula Jean Grim of Abingdon; nephew, Roger Barnes and many additional loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Shirley A. Barnes.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11. Interment will take place in Jarrettsville Cemetery.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 29, 2019
