On May 8, 2020, Charlotte A. McAfee; beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McAfee; devoted mother of Alice Megan Benner, Mary Ann Osborne, Eileen Kendig, Evelyn Hellman, Patricia McAfee Brunner, Christopher McAfee, Maureen McAfee Riesett, and Molly Lutz Brooks; devoted mother-in-law of Kenny, Jay, Brian, Michael, Jerry, Karen, Tim, and Dave (deceased); dear sister of the late Betty May and Charles Baker. Also survived by 29 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and all of those who thought of her as "Mom," or "Nanny."



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris.



