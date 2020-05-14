Charlotte A. McAfee
On May 8, 2020, Charlotte A. McAfee; beloved wife of the late Daniel J. McAfee; devoted mother of Alice Megan Benner, Mary Ann Osborne, Eileen Kendig, Evelyn Hellman, Patricia McAfee Brunner, Christopher McAfee, Maureen McAfee Riesett, and Molly Lutz Brooks; devoted mother-in-law of Kenny, Jay, Brian, Michael, Jerry, Karen, Tim, and Dave (deceased); dear sister of the late Betty May and Charles Baker. Also survived by 29 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and all of those who thought of her as "Mom," or "Nanny."

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stella Maris.

Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
