McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Charlotte A. Schweitzer


1931 - 2020
Charlotte A. Schweitzer Notice
Charlotte A. Schweitzer, age 88, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on February 15, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Arthur and Marie (Tirebiall) Heim and wife of the late Stephen Schweitzer. For over 30 years, she was a bookkeeper and retail clerk for the A&P Food Stores in Essex. She loved caring for animals and was a big supporter of Children's Hospitals and Catholic Charities.

Charlotte is survived by four brothers-in-law, Robert Schweitzer, Jimmy Telmanowski, Noel A. Schweitzer, and Justus C. Schweitzer; and sister-in-law, Joan W. Schweitzer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Telmanowski.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11am to 12 noon at which time the service will follow. Interment will take place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to, Alzheimer Memorial Fund, The Johns Hopkins University-Attn: Elaine Delman-Neuropathology, 720 Rutland Avenue, Ross 558, Baltimore, MD, 21205 or , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
