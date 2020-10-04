Charlotte Ann Duvall, nee Johnson, 78, of Baltimore passed away peacefully, Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Born September 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Charles Emerson Johnson, Sr. and Nellie Johnson, nee Holtschneider, and beloved wife of the late Robert W. Duvall, Sr.; She is survived by her children and their spouses Robert W. Duvall, Jr. and Debbie, Michele K. Duvall, James A. Duvall, Mary Etta Brose and David, William J., Duvall and Corinne, Michael T. Duvall and Ana, and John Randall Duvall and Diane; her grandchildren Charles, Darian, Samuel, Cheyenne, Anthony, Christian, Keith and spouse Tara, Shannon, Tristan, Logan, Grant, Gracin, Garrett, and Stevie; her great grandchildren Trevor and Tyler; her brother James Johnson. She was predeceased by her son Charles J.F. Duvall and her brother Chuck Johnson.



Her hobbies were flowers, cooking, crossword searches and her family. Through the years she worked at BGE, ADT Securities, Montgomery Wards, and the Baltimore County School System for Disabled Children (which was her favorite job) and as a Homemaker. Family was always a priority for her throughout her entire life. She persevered in life's journey with dignity, strength, and faith, with all that is entailed to do so, in good and bad times as she passed these traits on. She put love into everything she did no matter how small. She cared for others always over herself and without complaints. Charlotte Duvall was a blessing to all who truly knew her. She was a beloved strong woman, greatly appreciated mother, friend and stronghold. She will forever be held in our hearts.



A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Manor Reformed Church Cemetery, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703. For those desiring, please send flowers either to the funeral home Tuesday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. or directly to the cemetery. Arrangements by MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.



