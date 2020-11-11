On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Charlotte B. Purks passed away at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John Purks, and former wife of the late Clarence Myers; devoted mother of Connie Arnold and husband Tom, Larry Myers and wife Julie, and Lori Toscheff; step-mother of Steven Purks and Susan Purks Romberger; grandmother of Michele McTiernan-Gleason, Kelly Matthew, Stephen Pensel, Jason Toscheff, Matthew Toscheff and wife Lauren, and Jennifer Purks; sister of Claude Bohn and the late Frances Heaney. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium MD on Friday, November 13 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM where a Funeral Service will be held beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
