Charlotte B. Purks
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Charlotte B. Purks passed away at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John Purks, and former wife of the late Clarence Myers; devoted mother of Connie Arnold and husband Tom, Larry Myers and wife Julie, and Lori Toscheff; step-mother of Steven Purks and Susan Purks Romberger; grandmother of Michele McTiernan-Gleason, Kelly Matthew, Stephen Pensel, Jason Toscheff, Matthew Toscheff and wife Lauren, and Jennifer Purks; sister of Claude Bohn and the late Frances Heaney. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium MD on Friday, November 13 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM where a Funeral Service will be held beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.
NOV
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
