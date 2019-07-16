Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlotte Buckner Notice
Charlotte Buckner (nee Kaplan), passed away on July 15, 2019, at the age of 94. She was survived by her loving children, Amy (Mark) Cavalier, Terry (Carl) Fischer and Louis (Jodi) Buckner, adored grandchildren, Steffy Cavalier, Marni (Ben) Colpitts, Reid and Randi Cavalier, Justin, Heather and Matthew Fischer, Holly (Will) Aguero, Logan and Kyle Buckner and loving great grandchildren, Drew, Jax and Brooks Colpitts. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Hyman Buckner, siblings, Mildred (Herbert) Bernstein and Sydney (Irene) Kaplan and parents, Rose and Maurice Kaplan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskid, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 16, 2019
