|
|
On March 28, 2019 CHARLOTTE E. FESTO (nee Finegan), beloved wife of the late Pasquale Festo, devoted mother of Sandy Lessik, Bunny Via and husband Jim, Michael Festo and the late Tony Festo, loving grandmother of Dawn Harting, Jack Carter, Michael Festo and Charline Festo, dear sister of Pam Chalkley, Patsy Mullen and Paula Koelbel.Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Thursday, April 4th at 11a.m. Inurnment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019