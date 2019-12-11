|
|
Charlotte Epstein (nee Black), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Epstein, sons, Mitchell Epstein (Shawn Wornkey) and Neil (Robin) Epstein, grandchildren, Abigail, Alayna and Cortney Epstein, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Epstein, brother, Sidney Black and parents, Bertha and Milton Black.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 12, at 9 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 3021 Fallstaff Road (The Towers), Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019