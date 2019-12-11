Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Epstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Epstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Epstein Notice
Charlotte Epstein (nee Black), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Epstein, sons, Mitchell Epstein (Shawn Wornkey) and Neil (Robin) Epstein, grandchildren, Abigail, Alayna and Cortney Epstein, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Alan Epstein, brother, Sidney Black and parents, Bertha and Milton Black.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 12, at 9 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 3021 Fallstaff Road (The Towers), Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -