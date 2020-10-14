Charlotte Frances Stanford, age 89, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on October 9, 2020 at her daughter's home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter and stepdaughter of the late Catherine (Chester) and Carroll Leroy Keibler Sr. and the wife of the late Walter Grady Stanford. She enjoyed her career as Department Manager at AAFES and most especially her years spent at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School Cafeteria, where she loved working with the children and staff. She will be remembered for her warm welcoming mannerisms, for opening her heart and home to everyone, and there was always enough room for all. She enjoyed many hobbies which included ceramics, painting, reading, watching British sitcoms and mystery shows. In her earlier years, she loved to travel in her camper and spread happiness where ever she roamed. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Charlotte is survived by her children Elizabeth Dawn Caplis, Doris Anne Stanford, Frances Michele Haslup, Walter Michael Stanford, Dolores Yvonne Ward, Kimberly Faye Whalon and the late Thomas Scott Stanford: Mother in law of Thomas Caplis, Michael Haslup, Donna Stanford, Michael Ward Sr., Holly Stanford, James Whalon. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Bortolussi, John Caplis, Robert Caplis, Danny Haslup, Melissa Wood, Kate Kilby, Anna Short, Johnathan Burk, Lindsey Burk, Dakota Stanford, Thomas Prentiss, Christopher Bennett, Ashley Ward, Michael Ward Jr, Julie Howard, Dana Hawkins, Grady Stanford, Scott Stanford, Stephanie Whalon, Jessica Clendaniel and spouses. Great-grandchildren of Connor, Jack and Claire Caplis, Angela and Andrew Wood, Olive Kilby, Cliff Short III, Jacob, Daniel and Micah Burk, Trinity Burk, Tristan and Mya Farmer, Bryan Morgan Jr., Victoria, Kayla and Peter Prentiss, Scarlett and Kennedy Bennett, Alissa Ensor and spouse, Brianna Howard, Walter and Olivia Stanford, Raelyn Stanford. Great Great Grandchild Hazel Wood; 6 siblings and many nieces and nephews and Predeceased by 5 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Abingdon. Interment will take place at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
