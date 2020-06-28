Charlotte Hyatt of Baltimore, MD passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Hyatt, and her parents, Regina and Herman Wallenstein. Charlotte was survived by her children, Dr. Bruce (Andrea) Hyatt, Michelle (Jon) Blankman, and Dr. Marti (Dr. Rob) Liddell, and grandchildren, Dr. Jared Scheff (Dr. Sarah Koteen-Scheff), Ross Hyatt, Alexandra Hyatt, Richard Blankman (Deyvi Alvarado), Joshua Blankman, Rachel Liddell and Clare Liddell.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or Woodland Park Zoo Animal Health, Attention Donations, 5500 Phinney North, Seattle, WA 98103.



