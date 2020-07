Charlotte June Platz Heck, born June 20, 1927, reached the end of her life on July 24, 2020. Her daughters, Karen Heck (Bruce Olson), Janet Heck Doyle (Fred) and Diane Heck Butterfield (Jeff) know she is at peace and happy to be reunited with her husband, Carroll Gustav (Gus) Heck and all of her family and friends who preceded her in death.



