Charlotte L. DeLoach passed away on April 5, 2019; loving wife of Cooper W. DeLoach, Jr. for 45 yrs.; beloved mother of Dawn Gratz and her husband Hector Olague, and Patricia Douglas and her husband Bruce; step-mother of the late Michael T. DeLoach and Theresa L. Gelvar; dear sister of Laverne Simmons and the late Geraldine Muska; cherished grandmother of Kara Douglas-Gerstmyer and her husband Alex, Bryan F. Douglas and his girlfriend Ailsa Avila, James A. Douglas, Laura E. Douglas, Riley Olague and Melissa Gelvar. The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, April 8 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Charlotte's memory to COOL KIDS Campaign, 8422 Bellona Ln, Suite 102, Towson, MD 21204. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019