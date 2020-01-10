Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Younger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. Younger


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte L. Younger Notice
Charlotte L. Younger (nee Josenhans) of Joppa, MD died peacefully in her home on January 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 13, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. Josenhans Sr. and Barbara E. Holloway (Sally). Family was her everything and she found joy in bringing everyone together.

Mrs. Younger is survived by her son, James T. Younger Sr. and his wife Linda of Joppa, MD; her grandchildren, James T. Younger Jr and his wife Michele of North East, MD, Joseph P. Engers III of Bel Air, MD, Naomi R. Wright and her husband Michael of Bel Air, MD, Charlotte L. Churn of Darlington, MD, John R. Collins of Donora, PA, and Jaime L. Schuster and her husband James of Joppa, MD; her great-grandchildren, Sarah Beavers and her husband Tony, Ryan Engers, Richard, John, and Kevin Newcomb, Jessica and Amanda Younger, Anthony, Hannah, Christopher and Jeremy Churn, Anthony, Thomas and Jesse Schuster; along with 7 great great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Younger was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Wilber L. Younger; a daughter, Naomi K. Wilson; a granddaughter, Sharon L. Newcomb; a great grandson, Joseph P. Engers IV; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, January 13, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 11:00 am.

Mrs. Younger will be laid to rest at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, with her late husband, in Owings Mills, MD.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, James T younger Jr., Joseph P. Engers III, Thomas Schuster, Jesse Schuster, Michael Wright, and Tony Beavers.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Grandview Christian Church in Fallston.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -