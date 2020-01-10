|
|
Charlotte L. Younger (nee Josenhans) of Joppa, MD died peacefully in her home on January 5, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on June 13, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. Josenhans Sr. and Barbara E. Holloway (Sally). Family was her everything and she found joy in bringing everyone together.
Mrs. Younger is survived by her son, James T. Younger Sr. and his wife Linda of Joppa, MD; her grandchildren, James T. Younger Jr and his wife Michele of North East, MD, Joseph P. Engers III of Bel Air, MD, Naomi R. Wright and her husband Michael of Bel Air, MD, Charlotte L. Churn of Darlington, MD, John R. Collins of Donora, PA, and Jaime L. Schuster and her husband James of Joppa, MD; her great-grandchildren, Sarah Beavers and her husband Tony, Ryan Engers, Richard, John, and Kevin Newcomb, Jessica and Amanda Younger, Anthony, Hannah, Christopher and Jeremy Churn, Anthony, Thomas and Jesse Schuster; along with 7 great great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Younger was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Wilber L. Younger; a daughter, Naomi K. Wilson; a granddaughter, Sharon L. Newcomb; a great grandson, Joseph P. Engers IV; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, January 13, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 11:00 am.
Mrs. Younger will be laid to rest at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, with her late husband, in Owings Mills, MD.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, James T younger Jr., Joseph P. Engers III, Thomas Schuster, Jesse Schuster, Michael Wright, and Tony Beavers.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Grandview Christian Church in Fallston.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020