Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Anglican Church
11856 Mays Chapel Road
Timonium, MD
View Map
Charlotte Hawtin, 72, (Nee Omohundro) passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019; loving wife of The Very Rev. Guy P. Hawtin for 45yrs.; devoted mother of Catherine Frome (Heath), Elizabeth Hawtin and Nicholas Hawtin (Kamilla); cherished grandmother Madeline, Paxten, Ashten, Alma, and Storm; also lovingly survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Saturday, November 23 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM . A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 11856 Mays Chapel Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, December 9 at 11AM . Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Charlotte Hawtin's memory to St. Stephen's Anglican Church, at the above address and/or Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
