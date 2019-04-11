On April 4, 2019, Charlotte Jannett Pattison (nee Hubble), 86 of Marriottsville, Maryland passed away. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Laura Hubble; her brothers and sisters Elbert Hubble, Everett Hubble, Margaret McMasters, Clarence Hubble, Anna Hall and Howard Hubble; her husband Artimus Scott Pattison; her two sons, Artimus Scott Pattison Jr. and Martin Luther Pattison; her two grandchildren Joshua Pattison and Melissa Pattison. She leaves behind her sister Mary Ellen Hartinger; her two great grandchildren, Alanah Duncan and Cameron Pattison; her brother-in-law Thomas Pattison and sister-in-law Carolyn Deverin and husband James Deverin. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their children.Charlotte was a long-time active congregant of Saint James UMC, past choir member, and jokester. She was known to many as "Bad Charlotte" but renamed to "Blessed Charlotte" in her last days. Her nightly routine was working on her word search puzzles and falling asleep saying her prayers. She was active in and loved by all in her church and neighborhood. Charlotte's friends and family are losing a devoted source of joy and encouragement. She was loving, full of life and fun to be around. She also will be missed her for her most sought-after pound cakes. Everyone knew that Charlotte was a meticulous housekeeper. That fact should bring a smile and maybe a laugh to all who knew her. Most of all she loved to laugh. Remember her laugh and she will never be forgotten.Friends may call on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10:30am at St. James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, MD. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Saint James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Rd, Marriottsville, MD 21104. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary