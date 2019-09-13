|
|
Charlotte Elizabeth Putland, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was 89.
Mrs. Putland was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to John and Charlotte Hines. She was the wife of William A. Putland, for 43 years and was predeceased by her first husband Stanley R. Borneman. She was the loving mother of Cynthia Borneman and her husband Elmus Billingsly, Richard Borneman and his wife Susan, Tom Borneman and his wife Linda, Patrice Dixon, William "Bill" E. Putland, and Randy Putland and his wife Monica. She was the grandmother of Jade Scheers, Christopher Borneman, Lane and Michelle Dixon, Randy and Amanda Dixon, Pace, Brittany, Slater and Chase Putland, and great-grandmother of Michael Scheers, Jr., Charlotte Scheers, Elizabeth, Isabella, Spencer and Summer Dixon. Mrs. Putland was the sister of Gloria Day and the late Phil Hines, John Hines, and Mildred Becker. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, Spencer Dixon.
Mrs. Putland worked for several years at First National Bank and then at Dr. Sadowski's Office. She was a Master Quilter, ensuring that all her children and grandchildren had one of her beautiful, hand-made quilts. She was an excellent cook. Her family always looked forward to her holiday meals. She was an avid Ravens fan. Most of all, she loved time spent with her family.
Services will be held on a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019