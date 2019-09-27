|
Charlotte passed away on Sept 10, 2019 at her home in Wewahitcha, FL. She was born on Mar 8, 1941 in Davenport, VA. She was married to the late Francis Allen Webb Sr. and remarried to Roland Marpoe. The life of Charlotte "Carol" will be celebrated in Maryland at a later date. She lived in Aberdeen where she spent many years raising her seven sons. Lots of memories of the house on Knottingham Dr. She was a strong woman and touched many people lives. You always knew that when it was your birthday that card was always in the mail. She never missed a beat even when she was battling her medical issue. She traveled as much as she could to see her siblings, sons, daughter-n-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family time and being together was a huge part of her life. Playing board games, watching her favorite show and everyone sitting down for a family dinner. She had 7 sons, 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren that were the light of her life. Not a day will go by that she will not be missed. Love you Mom, Sister and Grandmom
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019