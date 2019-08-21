Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte V. Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte V. Wallace Notice
On August 12, 2019 Charlotte V. Wallace (nee Seawell) passed away at the age of 77 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Steven Wallace; devoted mother to daughter Diane Dunne and her husband James Dunne, son William Swingle, Jr., brother Wayne Miller; three grandsons Matthew Norin, Bryan Dunne and Timothy Dunne and three great grandchildren Mason, Maddox and Micah Norin. She is preceded in death by parents James Seawell, Pauline and Edward Miller and sister Margaret Dunston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.