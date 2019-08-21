|
|
On August 12, 2019 Charlotte V. Wallace (nee Seawell) passed away at the age of 77 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Steven Wallace; devoted mother to daughter Diane Dunne and her husband James Dunne, son William Swingle, Jr., brother Wayne Miller; three grandsons Matthew Norin, Bryan Dunne and Timothy Dunne and three great grandchildren Mason, Maddox and Micah Norin. She is preceded in death by parents James Seawell, Pauline and Edward Miller and sister Margaret Dunston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019