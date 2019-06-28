CHARLOTTE DEVOE YALE, 88 of Pylesville, MD, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Tyra E. Yale, Jr. and at the time of his passing in February 2014, they had shared 63 years of marriage.



Born on May 6, 1931 in Pylesville, MD, she was a child of the late James Bradford Devoe and Mary Wynola (Burns) Devoe and a graduate of the former Highland High School in Street, MD. Charlotte was a talented seamstress working for the former Fawn Grove, Windsor and Ocean Pacific sewing factories. She retired in 2001 from York Hospital where she had sewn for many years. Some of her responsibilities were mending gowns, sheets, mattresses and creating costumes for special events including "Disney Days." She had been a member of Penn Mary Chapter #72, Order of Eastern Star in Cardiff, MD and had attended Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Street.



Charlotte enjoyed making ceramics, doing crafts, growing flowers, camping (not so much roughing it, but luxury camping) and especially shopping with her daughter, Wynola.



She is survived by:



Three children-



Mary Wynola Keene of Darlington, MD



James T. Yale of Fawn Grove, PA



Michael G. Yale, Sr. of New Ringgold, PA



Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren



A step-daughter, Helena Seiss of Childs, MD



She was preceded in death by:



A newborn daughter, Michele Beth Yale in January 1964



A grandson, Justin Allen Yale



Three siblings: Richard Devoe, Cora Hostler and Gerald Devoe.



A viewing will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA followed immediately with the funeral service.



Reverend Lanny D. Kilgore of New Covenant Community Church will officiate.



Interment will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019