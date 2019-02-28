|
On February 23, 2019, Charlotte Evelyn Yanek (nee Hoffman) passed away; beloved wife of the late Walter John Yanek; devoted mother of Joanne Francy and her husband Denis, Denise Pace and her husband William, and Karen Smith; cherished grandmother of Courtney Dettinger and her husband Derek, Nicole Smith, Danielle Francy, William Pace, and Evan Smith; loving great-grandmother of June Smith; dear sister of the late Marlene Wehberg. She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and John Hoffman. Also survived by other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at
