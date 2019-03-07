A long-time resident of the Washington Metropolitan area, Charmane passed away peacefully Friday, March 1st, at Fairfax Hospital.She was born on 4/28/1933 in Syracuse, NY. She pursued her interest in science by earning a BS in Chemical Engineering from Rosary Hill College, NY. This is quite an accomplishment considering the times.Having a passion for nature and the environment, she was active in various aspects of horticulture for over 50 years. She was a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. She served as a volunteer guide at the National Arboretum, helped establish the Prince George's County Beautification Committee and the Citizen's Concerned for a Cleaner County. She was an accredited Flower Show Judge and Landscape Design Consultant. She generously gave her time serving as Chairman for numerous landscape and environmental committees (she couldn't say no). Her love for children and the community was expressed by working as a substitute teacher and as a Scout Leader. She also initiated a garden therapy program for patients at Prince George's County Hospital which enriched many lives. She was an active member of St. Phillips Church, Laurel, MD, for several decades. For her many accomplishments, she was recognized in the publication of "Women of Achievement in Prince George's County". Charmane embraced life and her wonderful smile expressed it as she enlightened all she met. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and Nana, and enjoyed meeting new people through her travels. She vacationed extensively throughout the U.S. and visited several countries in Europe. Charmane's husband, Donald, preceded her in death and will be laid to rest with him in his hometown of Waupaca, WI. She is survived by her children, their families, and countless loving friends.A celebration of Charmane's life will be held Saturday, March 16th, at 3:00 pm at the Fairfax Community Center, 9120 Belvoir Woods Parkway, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060-2725.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Bloom Project (http://www.thebloomproject.org/) or the Friendship Garden, c/o National Capital Area Garden Clubs, Inc., 3501 New York Avenue, N.E., Washington, DC 20002-1958 (payable to National Capital Area Garden Clubs w/ Friendship Garden on the memo line). Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary