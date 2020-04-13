Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chaya Levin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chaya Levin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chaya Levin Notice
On April 10, 2020, Chaya Levin (nee Exterman), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Jacob Levin, her son, Shai Levin, a sister, Sima (Avram) Romano, nieces and nephews, Orly (Meir) Dahan, David (Kelly) Romano, and Tzipi Romano, and her great-nieces and nephews, Natalie (Ben) Hadid, Ron Dahan, and Sharon Dahan.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chaya's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -