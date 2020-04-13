|
|
On April 10, 2020, Chaya Levin (nee Exterman), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Jacob Levin, her son, Shai Levin, a sister, Sima (Avram) Romano, nieces and nephews, Orly (Meir) Dahan, David (Kelly) Romano, and Tzipi Romano, and her great-nieces and nephews, Natalie (Ben) Hadid, Ron Dahan, and Sharon Dahan.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020