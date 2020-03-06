|
|
Chelsea Sackel (nee Herbst), passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morris B. "Moe" Sackel, her sister Helen Marksamer, and her parents Tillie and Louis Herbst. She is survived by her devoted children Howard (Heidee) Sackel, and Chana Phyllis (late Rusty) Mason, her brother Alvin Herbst, her grandchildren Ilyse (Roger) Rogozenski, Tracey Sackel (fiancé Mark Tran), Marni (Liam) Corsaro, and Yonah Levy, and by her great-grandchildren Emma and Hunter Rogozenski.
Mrs. Sackel was a devoted animal lover. She was also very creative and enjoyed crafts, especially knitting and sewing for her family.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 8 at 12 pm. Interment Bnai Jacob Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mishkan Torah Synagogue, 10 Ridge Road Greenbelt, MD 20770. In mourning at Mishkan Torah Synagogue, 10 Ridge Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770, on Sunday following interment with a service at 7:30 pm, and then continuing at Howard's residence, 382 Morris Avenue, Unit A-2, Summit, NJ 07901.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020