On May 14, 2020, Cherie Hochberg (nee Levine); beloved wife of the late Norman Hochberg; devoted mother of Judge Jamey Hochberg Hueston (Rick Hueston) and Ian A. Hochberg (Zahava Hochberg); loving sister of the late Joan L. Levine, the late Amy Cranford, and the late Estelle L. Pollock; cherished daughter of the late Dena S. and Frank I. Levine; dear daughter-in-law of Jenney and Idel Hochberg; adored grandmother of Ethan A. Weitzman (Nicole Thomas), Vaughn J. Weitzman, and Jenny Anne Hochberg, and Thomas Bennett Jr.; loving sister-in-law of Arnold Pollock, Charles Futrovsky, and the late Doris (Phil) Friedman, Minna (Bernard) Herzfeld, Irene (Gerald) Golden, and Marion (Oscar) Zerwitz; dear niece of the late Mannie I. Berlin; loving aunt of the late Steven Pollock; also survived by her dear Hochberg-Levine nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and cousins; devoted companion of the late Morris S. Green and survived by his caring family and friends. Special friend of Sharon (Rob) Welling, Penny King, Joan Gordon and lifelong friend Joyce Lieberman. Past president of the Edith Rosen Strauss Organization and graduate of Strayer University.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208.



