Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
10800 Old Court Road
Woodstock, MD
Cheryl Ann Atkas

Cheryl Ann Atkas Notice
On August 20, 2019, Cheryl Ann Atkas of Woodstock, MD. Beloved wife of 45 years to Joseph P. Atkas, Jr.; devoted mother to Megan (Atkas) Barner and her husband Aaron; cherished grandmother to Grayson and Adelynn Barner; and sister to Glen Barr, Renee (Barr) Clock, and Mark Barr.

A Memorial Mass will be said on Monday, at 10 am at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
