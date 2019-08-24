|
On August 20, 2019, Cheryl Ann Atkas of Woodstock, MD. Beloved wife of 45 years to Joseph P. Atkas, Jr.; devoted mother to Megan (Atkas) Barner and her husband Aaron; cherished grandmother to Grayson and Adelynn Barner; and sister to Glen Barr, Renee (Barr) Clock, and Mark Barr.
A Memorial Mass will be said on Monday, at 10 am at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD 21163. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019