On May 12, 2019, Cheryl Ann German, 57, of Jarretsville, MD; loving daughter of the late Jettie M. & Harold C. Shelton; beloved wife of Timothy A. German, Sr.; devoted mother of Timothy A. German, Jr. & Brent A. German; dear sister of Ronda Johnson (Marc), Jackie Osbourne (Charlie), Lena Shelton, Diane Redman (John) & the late Donna Shelton-Lephew. Also survived by a plethora of nieces, nephews & extended family that loved her dearly. Family and friends will honor Cheryl's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, May 17, 2019. Interment will be at Jarrettsville Cemetery following the service. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2019