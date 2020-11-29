1/
Cheryl Ann (Barkley) Kimmel
Cheryl Ann Kimmel (Nee Barkley), 62, passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2020. Cheryl was the beloved wife of the late William R Kimmel Jr, the devoted Mother of William Kimmel 3rd., loving daughter of Barbara Barkley, cherished sister of Linda Barkley and Kathleen Michael. Also survived by her mother in law Carol Kimmel and Father in law William Kimmel Sr. Private family interment will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.To make online condolences, please visit

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
