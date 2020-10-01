Cheryl C. Souder Harrison, 70, of Mt. Airy, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at Gilchrist Center.
Cheryl was born October 27, 1949 in Laurel, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael E. Harrison, and her granddaughter, Nicole Bunch.
Cheryl is survived by her three children, Christie Bowling (Michael), David Harrison (Carmen), and Keith Harrison (Carrie), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her brother, Robert Souder (Melissa).
A graveside service were held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Olive UMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's memory to Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 40, Lisbon, MD 21765.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolence at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.