On October 7, 2019; Cheryl "Sherry" D. Hurlock; beloved wife of King Hurlock; devoted mother of Heather B. Kurtz and Holly H. Matthews; dear sister of Charles H. Doeller, III; loving grandmother of Timothy J., Joshua T. and Tobias J. Kurtz and Kathryn T. and Dylan E. Matthews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday October 12 from 12- 1PM followed by a Memorial Service.. A reception will be held immediately following services at Sumit Manor, 510 Monkton Rd., Monkton, MD 21111. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Guide Dogs of America
www.guidedogsofamerica.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019