Cheryl Leann Doyle, age 77, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on December 4, 2020. Born in Findlay, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert and Winnie (Solt) Latham.



Cheryl's goal in life was to make everyone she met happy. She usually succeeded.



Cheryl is survived by her husband John Doyle; son, Thomas Eugene Rosso (Kellie); sister, Nancy Dixon (Jim); and grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler and Mia Rosso.



Contributions may be made to Prologue Foundation,



3 Milford Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21208



