1/
Cheryl Emmagene (Bivins) Smith
Randallstown Maryland. Formerly of Aliquippa, PA. Cheryl Emmagene Smith passed away quietly at home on August 26, 2020. Cheryl attended Greater Emmanuel A. M. E. Zion Church where as a young adult she married her faithful husband William (Bill) Smith of 50 years.

She was the daughter of the late Jordon and Mattie Bivins. She leaves to cherish her memory the two loves of her life, husband: Bill Smith and devoted daughter: Devon A. Smith Cheryl was a graduate of Aliquippa High School class of 1964. She attended Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland Ohio receiving an Associates Degree in Business Administration in 1977. She was an employee of the State of Maryland Board of Nursing (MBON) until retiring in 2018.

Other family members include three caring sisters: Marva Cobb, Coraopolis , PA; Denise Bivins, Temple Hills, MD; Adrian Bivins Ellerbee (Joseph), Aliquippa, PA.; brother-in-law, Daniel (Danny) Smith, Rochester, PA. and her loving nephews, Joseph S. Cobb, Washington, DC; and Eugene L. Cobb, Bethesda, MD.

Her favorite pastime was "shopping" and she was an avid gourmet cook; her favorite snack was popcorn. Cheryl loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and her beloved Aliquippa Quips. She attended Union Bethel A.M.E. Church, Randallstown, MD. She was also a Judge for the Baltimore County Board of Elections.

A viewing is scheduled for Fri. September 25, 2020 from 5--8 P.M. @ Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 11A.M. at the Wylie Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Before Cheryl left the Board of Nursing, I always enjoyed talking to her about life in general, but especially about perfumes, clothing and jewelry. I would always joke that one day I was going to show up at her house and go shopping. She was so much fun to talk to and most definitely an admired fashionista. I'm very sorry to hear of her passing. God Bless you all, her loved ones, at this difficult time.
Sharon Allen
Coworker
September 18, 2020
We had a ruff start at MBON. We ended our journey in sisterhood and Love. RIP
Deborah Frisby
September 17, 2020
We had so many good times working together at the Board of Nursing, especially on purple Friday’s with my Raven attire and you made it Steelers Friday with your Steelers stuff.
Miss you darling... take your home in glory.
Love Pam Ambush Burris
Pamela Ambush Burris
Friend
September 8, 2020
You were a good friend, you will be greatly misses
Lennie DAWKINS
Friend
September 7, 2020
My Dearly Beloved classmate from
Jones Elementary School until graduation in 1964 from AHS. Her favorite snack of popcorn was created in my selling her popcorn at
lunchtime in elementary school. Cheryl was not only a classmate but
was a member of the sisterhood from grade school until her passing.
Soar with the angels dear sister.
Rev. ElTyna McCree
Classmate
