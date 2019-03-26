|
On March 22, 2019, Chester A. Coughenour, Sr., age 87, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Janet L. Coughenour; devoted father of Sherry Kirchner (Dave), Chester A. Coughenour, Jr. (Angela), Paul Coughenour (Laurie), Harry Coughenour (Shirley) and; loving brother of Geraldine Fair and the late Earl Coughenour and Minnie Crissey. Also survived by grandchildren, Rebecca Comaty (Stephen), Angela Kirchner (Ryan Prevette), Patricia Graff (Andrew), Alexis Coughenour, Andrew Coughenour, Brooks Coughenour, Emma C. Coughenour, William H. Coughenour; and great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Comaty and Benjamin D. Comaty. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, Baldwin, MD on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, and on Friday, March 29 from 10-11am. Services will then follow at 11am. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, 2717 Greene Road, Baldwin, MD 21013 or Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019