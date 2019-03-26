Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester COUGHENOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester A. COUGHENOUR Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Chester A. COUGHENOUR Sr. Notice
On March 22, 2019, Chester A. Coughenour, Sr., age 87, of Fallston, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Janet L. Coughenour; devoted father of Sherry Kirchner (Dave), Chester A. Coughenour, Jr. (Angela), Paul Coughenour (Laurie), Harry Coughenour (Shirley) and; loving brother of Geraldine Fair and the late Earl Coughenour and Minnie Crissey. Also survived by grandchildren, Rebecca Comaty (Stephen), Angela Kirchner (Ryan Prevette), Patricia Graff (Andrew), Alexis Coughenour, Andrew Coughenour, Brooks Coughenour, Emma C. Coughenour, William H. Coughenour; and great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Comaty and Benjamin D. Comaty. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, Baldwin, MD on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, and on Friday, March 29 from 10-11am. Services will then follow at 11am. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, 2717 Greene Road, Baldwin, MD 21013 or Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.