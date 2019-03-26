Chester A. Coughenour, Sr., age 87, of Fallston, MD passed away on March 22, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. Born in Buffalo Mills, PA, he was the son of Harry and Alma (Bohn) Coughenour. He had worked as a computer operator with the government and was a longtime member of Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church. Family and his faith were very important to him. He enjoyed the outdoors, watching wildlife, walking and gardening. He also enjoyed going to air shows, watching sports, especially his grandkids games, following the stock market and making his own investments. Watching the news and Jeopardy were some of his other enjoyments.Mr. Coughenour is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet L. Coughenour; daughter, Sherry Kirchner (Dave); three sons, Chester A. Coughenour, Jr. (Angela), Paul Coughenour (Laurie), and Harry Coughenour (Shirley); grandchildren, Rebecca Comaty (Stephen), Angela Kirchner (Ryan Prevette), Patricia Graff (Andrew), Alexis Coughenour, Andrew Coughenour, Brooks Coughenour, Emma C. Coughenour, William H. Coughenour; great-grandchildren, Joseph C. Comaty and Benjamin D. Comaty; and sister, Geraldine Fair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Coughenour and Minnie Crissey.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, Baldwin, MD on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, and on Friday, March 29 from 10-11am. Services will then follow at 11am with Dr. Robert A. Condict officiating. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upper Cross Roads Baptist Church, 2717 Greene Road, Baldwin, MD 21013 or Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary