Chester Harrison Wolf, a resident of Crofton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake's Mandrin Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD. He was 59.
Loving son of Patricia M. Wolf and the late Harrison F. Wolf; Chester is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria; two devoted daughters, Emily (Kristine Salerno) and Sarah; and caring brother, Arthur (Carolyn Kate).
The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery (TBD).
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org or Miriam's Kitchen, www.miriamskitchen.org
Online condolences may be made by visiting
www.Donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019