On January 4, 2020, Chester Lawry, age 79, of Bel Air, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Dee Lawry; devoted father of Rick B. (Cathy) Lawry, Thomas T. (Joanna) Lawry and Tracy Lawry; loving brother of Ted Ward, Tonya McCullough and the late Bill Ward. Also survived by grandchildren, Ricky, Mikey, Adam, Matt, Nick, and Mackenzie Lawry. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD, 21031. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020