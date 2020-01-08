|
|
Chester Lawry, age 79, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of Chester Cowen Lawry Jr. and Mildred Elizabeth (Hoffman) Lawry. He retired as a Sergeant Major from the United States Army National Guard.
Chester is survived by his wife Dee Lawry; sons, Rick B. (Cathy) Lawry and Thomas T. (Joanna) Lawry; daughter, Tracy Lawry; grandchildren, Ricky, Mikey, Adam, Matt, Nick, and Mackenzie Lawry; brother, Ted Ward; sister, Tonya McCullough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Ward.
Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD, 21031.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020