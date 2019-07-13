|
|
On July 11, 2019, Chester Peter Bajkowski, 97 of Perry Hall, Md.; beloved husband of the late Catherine Rena Bajkowski; devoted father of Edward Bajkowski and his wife Joanne, Karen Reynolds and her late husband Thomas, the late Diane Harrison, Jeffrey Bajkowski and his late wife Diane; also survived by his son in law George and his wife Nancy; loving grandfather of Edward and his family, Kenny, Danny, Kristen, and her family Shannon and Lance; great grandfather of 8 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Chester's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Rd. on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment: Holy Rosary Cemetery (Dundalk, MD). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019